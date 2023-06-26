A fake tweet is going viral on Twitter, according to which, popular online game Candy Crush Saga saw over three million downloads in just three hours after former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was seen playing it. The fake tweet on Candy Crush Saga reads: "Just In - We Got 3.6 Million New Downloads in just 3 hours. Thanks to the Indian Cricket Legend @msdhoni. We are Trending In India Just Because Of You (sic)."

The tweet went viral after a video of MS Dhoni surfaces online in which an air hostess was seen offering him chocolates onboard a flight. Netizens were quick to notice in the viral video that Dhoni playing Candy Crush. In the video, when the air hostess offers Dhoni sweets and chocolates, the Chennai Super Kings skipper obliges her by taking a packet of 'Omani dates'. MS Dhoni Spotted Playing Candy Crush Inside Flight As Air-Hostess Offers Him Chocolates, Fans React to CSK Captain’s Viral Video.

MS Dhoni Viral Video:

MS Dhoni - the crowd favourite. pic.twitter.com/ltpud9P9Jj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 25, 2023

Soon after the video of Dhoni went viral on social media, a tweet from an account named "Candy Crush Saga Official" was posted on Twitter. The tweet claimed that the popular game added 3.6 million new users after Dhoni was spotted playing it. A large section of social media users fell for the tweet, which is fake. MS Dhoni, Ziva Have Fun Time With Their Pet Dogs in Ranchi, Video Goes Viral!

Fake Tweet on Candy Crush Saga:

Just In - We Got 3.6 Million New Downloads in just 3 hours. Thanks to the Indian Cricket Legend @msdhoni . We are Trending In India Just Because Of You. #Candycrush #MSDhoni𓃵 ~ Team Candy Crush Saga pic.twitter.com/LkpY8smxzA — Candy Crush Saga Official (@teams_dream) June 25, 2023

The tweet was posted by a user @teams_dream, which does not officially belong to Candy Crush. LatestLY checked and can confirm that the official Twitter account of Candy Crush Saga had not tweeted anything about Dhoni's viral video. Yes, the viral video of Dhoni made Candy Crush Saga trending in India. However, this did not result in addition of new users in millions.

