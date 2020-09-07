New Delhi, September 7: A post carrying a slew of guidelines purportedly issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is going viral on WhatsApp. Among the guidelines, attributed to the ICMR, people should avoid foreign travel for two years and should not eat outside food for one year. The viral WhatsApp post asks people to follow these guidelines notwithstanding the lockdown in order to save themselves from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Indian Railways to Cut Jobs and Would be Completely Privatised? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Calls Social Media Claims 'Misleading'.

"Postpone travel abroad for 2 years. Do not eat outside food for 1 year. Do not go to unnecessary marriage or other similar ceremony. Be very careful in the current one week. Do not go to the Cinema, Mall, Crowded Market for 6 months now. Don't wear belt, rings, wrist watch, when you go out. Watch is not required. Your mobile has got time (sic)," read some of the guidelines mentioned in the viral WhatsApp post. Video of Punjab Policeman Encouraging Consumption of Whiskey to Cure Coronavirus is Fake, Police Arrest 'Artist' For Spreading Rumours.

While many of the guidelines could be effective in preventing the coronavirus infection, the fact remains no such instructions have been issued by the ICMR. There are general guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry and local authorities that face must be covered when one goes out and people should avoid crowded places like malls and cinema halls. But instructions mentioned in the viral WhatsApp post have not been suggested by the ICMR.

