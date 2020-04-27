Elisa Granato Death Hoax: Report of Demise of UK's First Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Volunteer is Fake News

Report of Demise of UK's First Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Volunteer is Fake (Photo credits: File Image)

London, April 26: Amid coronavirus outbreak, several fake news are going viral, causing panic among masses. One such fake news claimed that Elisa Granato, one of the two volunteers, who was injected as part of United Kingdom’s human trials for a coronavirus vaccine, had died following complications due to the vaccination. The article claiming that granato had died was published by Australia based news website News NT. Rumours about her death also started going viral on the social media platform, including Twitter. First Human Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine Begins at Oxford, Two Volunteers Injected.

However, Granato’s death rumours turned out to be false. The UK government quashed such reports and termed the news of Granato’s death as “untrue”. The volunteer also shared a video message. She tweeted, “Nothing like waking up to a fake article on your death ... I’m doing fine everyone.” The UK government also asked the social media users use the Share checklist before sharing unsubstantiated claims. Notably, Granato herself is a scientist.

Video Message by Elisa Granato:

....and here is Dr Elisa Granato in person. Alive and well pic.twitter.com/Csw1WqmBQa — Fergus Walsh (@BBCFergusWalsh) April 26, 2020

On Friday, The first human trial in Europe of a coronavirus vaccine began in Oxford. Two volunteers were injected, the first of more than 800 people recruited for the study, the BBC reported. Half will receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and half a control vaccine which protects against meningitis but not coronavirus. Donald Trump Says 'We are Very Close to COVID-19 Vaccine'.

The vaccine was developed in under three months by a team at Oxford University. Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the Jenner Institute, led the pre-clinical research. Prof Gilbert previously said she was "80% confident" the vaccine would work, but now prefers not to put a figure on it, saying simply she is "very optimistic" about its chances.

The vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees that have been modified so it cannot grow in humans. The Oxford team has already developed a vaccine against Mers, another type of coronavirus, using the same approach.

