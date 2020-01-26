Fact Check: Did Fox Feed Koala Babies in Bushfire-Hit Australia? Know Truth Behind Viral Video

Fake Australian Bushfire Video showing fox feeding on Twitter. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Melbourne, January 26: A number of videos and images have emerged ever since the destructive bushfire in Australia. While the majority of them are heartbreaking, few videos also showed the effort behind the massive operations underway to douse the wildfire. A video doing rounds on social media claimed that the fox allowed itself to be fed by the Koala babies. But on closer inspection, it turned out that the video is misleading and is not from the bushfire as claimed on social media. A fact-check has further revealed that the fox was not feeding babies of Koala, but its own kits. Fact Check: Picture Showing Kangaroos Jumping in Rain After Mild Shower in Australia Provides Relief From Wildfire Real or Fake?

“A Fox allows itself to feed Koala Babies in Australia. In #AustraliaBushfires babies have lost their mothers and many mother animals have lost their little ones. This is fine example of Humanity,” wrote a Twitter user.

Catch the Video Below

A Fox allows itself to feed Koala Babies in Australia. In #AustraliaBushfires babies have lost their mothers & many mother animals have lost their little ones. This is fine example of Humanity 🙂🙏@ShefVaidya @rvaidya2000 @ranganaathan @MercyForAnimals @AgentSaffron @upma23 pic.twitter.com/A15xJO8F3f — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshhgd) January 25, 2020

Another Handle Shared the Video

Animals Can Be Super Heroes Too!!! A #Fox allows a baby #Koala to feed in #Australia. In the #AustraliaBushFires babies have lost their mothers & many mother animals have lost their little ones. This is fine example of Humanity ❤️!#AustraliaBurning #AustraliaIsBurning pic.twitter.com/WUCHVx0isT — PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) January 25, 2020

However, the Video Turned Out to be Misleading

This is how strange stories start..this fox is NOT feeding Koala joeys. This is NOT from the Australian Bush Fires. This is NOT humanity...they are animals!! 🙄🙄 Maybe check the entire video https://t.co/CctDytPJo8 https://t.co/1HDPLEFzqt — Debb Brindley🇦🇺#ilovelucifer (@debbbrindley) January 26, 2020

It is clear that the video is misleading and that it is not what is claimed on Twitter or social media. The google search result also throws up the fact that the video is at least 5-year-old. A YouTube user by profile name “Luc Durocher” had shared the video in 2014 itself. Therefore, this video and the accompanying information with it is incorrect and false.

Fact check