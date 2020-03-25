Fact Check: Group Sex Banned by Belgium to Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak? Know Truth Behind Viral Article

Screenshot of article on group sex ban in Belgium (Photo Credits: Internet)

A link of an article claiming that Belgium has banned "non-essential" group sex to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The article, appeared on worldnewsdailyreport.com, is going viral and being widely shared on WhatsApp and Facebook. The article claims Belgium Health Minister Maggie De Block has announced to ban "non-essential" sexual activities of 3 people or more so that the coronavirus does not spread in the country. Hantavirus Fact Check: Can the Virus Transmit From Human to Human and Do You Need to Quarantine? Know How People Can Be Infected With HPS.

"Belgium is the beer-drinking and group sex capital of Europe, if not the world. We, as a nation, must address this situation," the article quoted De Block as saying. "Wife swapping, threesomes, and orgies of six, fifty, one hundred or more are not permitted until the outbreak settles down," the Health Minister purportedly said in Parliament. "These measures apply only to human-to-human sexual contact, not human-to-animal contact," she was further quoted as saying. Fact Check: Did Italian Prime Minister or President Cry on Camera Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Here's Truth Behind Viral Picture Post.

The article further mentions that De Block did not ban single or two-person sexual practices such as masturbation, anal or oral sex, or even bestiality. The fact is the entire article is FAKE. World News Daily Report, whose tagline is "where facts don't matter, claims to produce satirical content.

A disclaimer on the website clearly states: "This website may include incomplete information, inaccuracies or typographical errors. World News Daily Report, and any other persons involved in the management of this website, may make changes in the information and content included in this website at any time without notice."

