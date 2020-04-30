Ice Creams and Other Chilled Products Spread COVID-19 Infection? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth

Eating ice creams Can Spread COVID-19 is FAKE (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Mumbai, April 30: Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak gripped India, social media has been flooded with false information and rumours, leading to panic among people. Netizens fall a prey to such rumours and share such false news on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. In a latest such case, fake news claiming that eating ice creams and other chilled products can lead to spreading of COVID-19 infection is being widely circulated on social media. Fact Check: Holding Breath For 10 Seconds Show if You Have COVID-19? Here's The Truth.

The claim states, There is some information going rounds that eating ice creams and other chilled products can lead to spreading of COVID-19 infection”. Dismissing the claim, a fact check report by Press Information Bureau (PIB) Mumbai revealed that the viral claim is misleading and false. PIB debunked the rumour and said as per directives by World Health Organisation (WHO), there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.

Here's a Fact Check by PIB:

Claim: There is some information going rounds that eating ice creams and other chilled products can lead to spreading of #COVID19 infection. Reality: No. @WHO has already clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/m3n9G9Pb97 — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #MaskYourself 😷 (@PIBMumbai) April 30, 2020

In India, the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 33,050 on Thursday. Out of this, 23,651 people are active cases, while 8,324 have been discharged from the hospitals. The data released by the Union Health Ministry stated that the total deaths due to the virus are 1,074 so far. Maharashtra continued to top the country with 9,915 COVID-19 cases and 432 deaths till date.

