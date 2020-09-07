Appointment Letter by Indian Oil Corporation for the Position of Service Manager Is Fake! PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake IOC Letter

New Delhi, September 7: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited has issued a letter of appointment for the position of service manager. The misleading letter, which is dated August 24, 2020, also has a logo of Indian Oil Corporation on it. The claim states: ‘A letter of appointment issued by Indian Oil Corporation Limited for the position of service manager’.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact-check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the letter was a fake one and cleared the air that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has not issued this appointment letter. “This letter is #Fake. IOC has not issued this appointment letter. Please check IndianOil’s official website for job openings”, it said. Govt Providing Rs 2000 to Every Girl Child Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ayush Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Scheme.

Here's the tweet:

A letter of appointment issued by Indian Oil Corporation Limited for the position of service manager. #PIBFactCheck: This letter is #Fake. @IndianOilcl has not issued this appointment letter. Please check IndianOil’s official website for job openings: https://t.co/cUm17liUGX pic.twitter.com/9ZIgGb4a9G — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 7, 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, fake news is spreading like wildfire, triggering panic among people. The government has taken several initiatives to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake information which is being floated on digital platforms. In a bid to curb fake news, the government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation.

Fact check

Claim : A letter of appointment issued by Indian Oil Corporation Limited for the position of service manager. Conclusion : PIB fact check reveals that the letter is fake as IOC has not issued this appointment letter. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).