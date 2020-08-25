Metro Line Collapsed Near Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel? Viral Tweet is Fake; Picture of Gurugram Passed Off As Mumbai

New Delhi, August 25: A post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the metro line collapsed near Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. The image of the bridge that is going viral claims that the bridge collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday. However, the photo is not of Mumbai but of an under-construction flyover that collapsed in Gurugram's Sohna Road in Haryana on August 22. Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja First Look 2020 Fake Message Goes Viral on WhatsApp Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi; Here is the Video That is Going Viral.

The original photo is a part of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Sohna Road on late on Saturday night (August 22). Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that two people suffered injuries and both were admitted to the hospital. When the incident took place, no construction was going on, reports said. Viral Video of Maratha Light Infantry Welcoming Ganapati Bappa in Kargil is NOT From Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, Here's The Truth About Old Clip.

Here's the Fake Image Being Circulated on Twitter:

Metro Line Collapsed near Phoenix Mall.. lower Parel pic.twitter.com/IDpV0SFTGK — Ravindra Randhe Working Presindnt Axis Bank Unit (@ravindra_randhe) August 25, 2020

At the time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, social media platforms have been flooded with fake news and misinformation, leading to chaos among people. Similar incidents have been reported from across the country where people fall a prey to such misinformation. The government has time and again urged people not to believe in such rumours.

Fact check

Claim : Metro Line Collapsed near Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Lower Parel area Conclusion : The claim is fake as the picture is not of Mumbai but of an under-construction flyover collapse in Gurugram's Sohna Road in Haryana Full of Trash Clean

