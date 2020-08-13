Mumbai, August 13: PM Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited ‘Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest’ platform for honouring the country's honest taxpayers on Thursday. This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. The taxpayers charter will come into force from today. Whereas, the faceless appeal service will be available from September 25.

In addition to this, Modi urged taxpayers to come forward and file their tax returns. "Those who are able to pay tax, but they are not in the tax net yet, they should come forward with self-motivation, this is my request and hope," the PM said. PM Narendra Modi Launches ‘Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest’ Platform; Reforms Like Faceless Assessment, Taxpayers Charter to Come Into Force From Today; Key Highlights.

What is a Taxpayers Charter?

PM Narendra Modi while making the announcement of the major tax reforms said that the taxpayers charter is also a big step in the country's development journey. The charter will see that the rights and obligations of a taxpayer to ensure a free, fair and transparent tax environment. The taxpayer Charter will also list out the obligations of the taxpayer or citizens towards nation-building.

In the month of February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the taxpayer charter" which will ensure trust between a taxpayer and the administration and reduce harassment.

The taxpayers charter is expected to increase the trust between taxpayers and the administration. "With the objective of enhancing the efficiency of the delivery system of the Income Tax Department, I propose to amend the provisions of the Income Tax Act to mandate the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to adopt a Taxpayers' Charter," Sitharaman had said in February.

Some of the other countries which have a taxpayers charter are US, Australia, Canada also have a taxpayer charter for their citizens.

