Report Claims State Govts Hiding Actual COVID-19 Death Count Under Centre's Pressure, PIB Fact Check Rejects Claim

New Delhi, April 27: A misleading report is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the state governments are being pressurised by the central government to hide the COVID-19 data. The fake news report further adds that the state governments are being pressurised to hide the COVID-19 deaths that are happening across the country. Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several such fake information has been widely circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the claims about hiding COVID-19 data including the data of coronavirus fatalities by states, are completely fake and baseless. The fact check added that the data is being provided independently by all the state governments and the central government has no control over it. COVID-19 Can Be Cured at Home Using Black Pepper, Ginger and Honey? Know Truth Behind Viral News.

Several such fake news is being circulated on social media, triggering panic and confusion among the masses. At the time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has time and again warned people against such false news. People have been cautioned against such misleading claims that have been attributed to the government. Candidates have been asked to check the official websites of the various government ministries to verify any such job offers or vacancies.

