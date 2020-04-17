Report of UPSC Exams Cancelled is False! PIB Debunks Fake News, Says Official Website Will Notify if Rescheduling Necessitated

Report by a Marathi news channel that exams held by UPSC have been cancelled is fake (Photo Credits: Twitter/PIB)

New Delhi, April 16: Amid coronavirus lockdown, several fake news are surfacing across the country. Not only common masses but media houses are also falling prey to misinformation. Recently, a Marathi news channel has reported that examinations held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled, in the wake of COVID-19. 218 Cases of Fake News, Rumours, Hate Speech on Social Media Registered in Maharashtra.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday rejected this report and termed it as fake news. The PIB asked the candidate to visit the official website of the UPSC to get the correct information regarding the exams. It also shared the official press release regarding the decision on fate of remaining civil services personality tests. Can High Temperatures Prevent Coronavirus Infection? PIB Debunks Fake News About COVID-19.

PIB Tweeted, “Claim: A Marathi TV channel has reported that examinations held by UPSC have been cancelled, in the wake of #COVID2019. Fact: This is false. Any rescheduling if necessary, will be notified on the UPSC website, as stated in the PIB press release.”

PIB's Tweet:

Claim: A Marathi TV channel has reported that examinations held by UPSC have been cancelled, in wake of #COVID2019 Fact: This is false. Any rescheduling if necessary, will be notified on the UPSC website, as stated in the PIB press release➡️https://t.co/KYgOACaFLY#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/9XitDYLNip — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #StayHome (@PIBMumbai) April 16, 2020

The press release stated, “A decision on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests will be taken after May, 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown.” It added, “Dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced. Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC.” Facebook Sues Indian Techie for Running Deceptive Ads, Fake News on Coronavirus.

The UPSC has already issued notices regarding the deferment of the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020. The National Defence Academy (NDA-I) Examination has also been postponed till further intimation. Meanwhile, a decision on NDA-II exam will be posted on June 10, the scheduled date for its notification. Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified on the UPSC website.

Fact check