Rooh Afza Company Hamdard Gives Jobs Only to Muslims and Tablighi Jamaat Members? Know Truth Behind Fake Messages Going Viral Around Favourite Rose Drink at Ramzan Iftar

Post spreading fake news about Rooh Afza

New Delhi, April 29: Social media is flooded with fake news around Rooh Afza, rose-flavoured sherbet (drink) mostly used at iftar during Ramzan. Certain posts calling for a boycott of Rooh Afza have gone viral on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. The viral posts claim Rooh Afza is a product by Tablighi Jamaat and its producer Hamdard India only hires Muslims. These posts are widely shared on social media platforms. Viral Audio Clip Claiming Vegetable Vendors Are Spreading Coronavirus by Licking, Spitting on Items is Fake.

"Do not drink Humdard’s Rooh Afza in the summers, you never know how many Tableeghis have spit in it," read one of the viral posts. "Rooh Afza is a product of Tableeghi Jamaat, and only Muslims are hired in Humdard that makes them," another post claimed. What is Tablighi Jamaat? Know Key Facts About Islamic Group at Centre of Nizamuddin Markaz Fiasco Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Posts Spreading Fake News About Rooh Afza and Hamdard:

मिडिया यह बात आपको कभी नहीँ बताएगी। अहमदाबाद की एक कंपनी ने एक मुसलमान को रोजागार देने से मना किया तो सारी मीडिया शोर मचाने लगी किन्तु -हमदर्द एक ऐसी कंपनी है ,जिसके सारे कर्मचारी मुसलमान है।रुह अफजा,सिंकारा तथा साफ़ी जैसे अनेक उत्पाद हैँ जिसके मुख्य उपभोक्ता हिन्दू हैं। — सुधांशु शेखर त्रिपाठी (@shekhar441972) April 23, 2020

Hello @ajeetbharti, Hamdard(Rooh Afza) Brand Somebody shared with me that they hire only Muslims as their employees. Just reaching to you in case you can confirm. If its true then i thinks its a big question mark on our constitution. Stay Safe — Major Anil Chandel (@i_major_anil) April 28, 2020

The fact is Rooh Afza is produced by Hamdard India which was founded by Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed in 1906. According to the company's website, it focuses on developing innovative and natural product solutions for the masses based on the Unani System of Medicine. Hamdard says it is committed to making quality healthcare an affordable and accessible reality throughout the world.

As far as Tablighi Jamaat is concerned, the group was formed by Deobandi Islamic scholar Muhammad Ilyas al-Kandhlawi in Mewat in 1926. While Hamdard India makes health and wellness products based on Unani medicine, Tablighi Jamaat members preach actual teachings of Islam among Muslims. The owners of Hamdard India have nothing to do with Tablighi Jamaat.

As far as the claim of Hamdard India only hiring Muslim employees is concerned, the same claim had gone viral in 2017. At that time, Aaj Tak news channel had visited Hamdard's one of its offices to verify the claims. From the receptionist to Chief Finance Officer, the office had a number of non-Muslim employees.

