Since last few months, there is a rise in misinformation being spread on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. Numerous fake news is being circulated with malicious intent. Recently, an organisation "Special Defence Personnel Forum" has issued an advertisement, claiming to be working and recruiting for various posts under Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Fact Check: No Formal Inquiry Conducted by Indian Army into Galwan Valley Clash, Government Denies Media Report.

The advertisement claims: "Self Defence- Personnel Forum; under Govt of India Ministry of Corporate Affairs requires both Male & Female candidates for intelligence Officers, Welfare-Inspector, Grant-Executive Officer, Assistants, Lower Divisional Clerks, Medical Officers, Guard, Lab Technician, Fireman, Electrician, Cook, Safaiwala, and Table-Boy." Did Rajnath Singh Write Letter to PM Modi Saying General Bipin Rawat Wants Removal of Indian Army Chief, XIV Corps Commander? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

The advertisement also shared a link- www.specialdefence.com for registration. If further said that the online application process started on August 10, 2020, and the last date for the application submission is August 25, 2020, till 11:59 pm.

Reacting to the advertisement, Press Information Bureau of India called it fake news. "No such organisation exists under the Ministry. The advertisement is Fake," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

An organisation "Special Defence Personnel Forum" has issued an advertisement, claiming to be working & recruiting for various posts under Ministry of Corporate Affairs.#PIBFactCheck: No such organisation exists under the Ministry. The advertisement is #Fake pic.twitter.com/sROKOsKjDG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 12, 2020

As there is no such department under Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the job advertisement is fake. Netizens are requested to not share forwarded messages without verifying.

