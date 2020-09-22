Students to Get Rs 11,000 From Government to Pay Their School and College Fees Amid COVID-19 Pandemic? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post

New Delhi, September 22: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms that the government is providing Rs 11,000 to all students of schools and colleges to help them pay their fees amid the coronavirus pandemic. The misleading and fake post was being shared on a website, triggering confusion among students. The post says that this decision has been taken by the Central government as students across the country were not being able to pay their fees. It added saying that all students in schools and colleges will be benefitted by this move. National Scholarship Portal Offering Scholarship of Rs 10,000 for College Students? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Post.

The claim states: 'A website is claiming that due to coronavirus pandemic, the central government is providing Rs 11,000 to all students of schools and colleges to pay their fees'. Dismissing the fake news, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that this website is fake and all the claims made are false. It added saying that the Central Government has not made any such announcement of providing Rs 11,000 to students. Free Android Smartphones Being Given to Students by Govt to Help Them Amid COVID-19 Pandemic? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

Here's the tweet:

दावा:- एक वेबसाइट पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते केंद्र सरकार स्कूल और कॉलेजों के सभी छात्रों को उनकी फीस भरने के लिए 11,000 रुपए प्रदान कर रही है।#PIBFactCheck:- यह वेबसाइट फर्जी है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई है। pic.twitter.com/kcD1jO8jZm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 22, 2020

At a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, fake news is spreading like wildfire and is being widely shared on social media platforms like Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. The government has urged people not to fall a prey to such fake news and not to believe any such misinformation. The Centre has time and again requested netizens to not share unconfirmed reports on social media.

