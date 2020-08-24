Free Android Smartphones Being Given to Students by Govt to Help Them Amid COVID-19 Pandemic? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, August 24: A viral post claiming that the Central government is going to give free android smartphones to students is being widely shared on social media platforms. The fake claim states that as the education of students has been affected as schools and colleges have been shut owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the government will help these students by giving them free smartphones. The fake message also tells people to share it so that more students can avail the facility. The claim states, "Education of students has been affected due to the closure of schools and colleges due to coronavirus, so the government is giving free android smartphones to all the students".

Dismissing the false claims, a fact-check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claim is fake as the Central government has not made any such announcement of providing students with android smartphones. "This claim is fake, the central government has not made any such announcement", the fact-check revealed. Government Schools to be Privatised Throughout India? PIB Fact Check Terms The Report Fake News.

Here's the tweet:

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the government has urged people not to fall a prey to any such misinformation on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter among others. Earlier this month, similar claims had surfaced on social media platforms claiming that the government is going to open schools and colleges from September 1 to November 14 in a phased manner. The headline of the newspaper said, "Schools and colleges will reopen in the country from September 1". The PIB fact check debunked the fake news and said no such decision has been taken by the government.

