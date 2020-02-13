Video Claiming Chinese Police Killing Coronavirus-Infected Patients is Fake, Know The Truth About This Viral Clip

China viral video fake news (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Coronavirus, the deadly pneumonia-like disease has already claimed over a thousand lives in China alone. The disease continues to spread with the number of infections rising each day. While everyone around the world is constantly trying to get updates, there is, unfortunately, a lot of fake news doing the rounds on social media. A video has been going viral on social media which claims Chinese police are shooting down the infected patients. A few days ago, there was a fake report that China was seeking Supreme People’s Court's approval to carry out the mass killing of patients infected with coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to prevent its further spread. The video reinstates the same claim stating these shootings have already given. But let us tell you, it is a fake video made up of several clips joined together to pass on a message that China is killing its people.

There are over more than 50,000 people that have been infected in China and the situation becomes grave as more and more people die. With the numbers going up and no cure in sight, there's a rise in fake news related to them as well. A video has been widely circulated on Twitter which shows some police with masks apparently shooting at people on the streets. It also shows a dead man lying on the footpath in the next frame with some crying sounds in the background. However, it is a fake doctored video which has been put together to spread false news. Fact Check: Over 24,000 Deaths in China Due to Coronavirus? Doctored Screenshot Claims Under-Reporting of Fatalities, Know Truth Behind Viral Post.

Watch The Viral Video Which Has Been Circulating Online:

Over 25,000 killed They have started shooting down all the people with the virus in China. ( video shared by a reliable source in China, through a friend ) pic.twitter.com/2qWRvNRPjU — Indur Chhugani (@IndurChhugani) February 11, 2020

Although it may be made to look believable, it isn't. The clips are from two separate instances put together. As reported by Observers France, The part of the video where a man in yellow jacket is seen lying on the street with blood on his face, is actually from an accident sight. The video was filmed in Wuzu and the man wasn't killed by the police but met with a severe motorcycle accident. There's a piece of the concrete ledge and a motorcycle crashed on the street, if you look carefully.

Coming to the first part of the video, it does have three Chinese policemen walking together and they are seen in another footage next to their vehicle. If you see the viral video over and over again, you will realise it is abruptly cut and merged with other video clips. So the video which claims that police have been going out shooting people is fake. We advise you to not spread the video further and if you come across it, tell people the truth behind it.

