Mumbai, July 30: A US influencer and an Instagram model has reportedly moved to Ukraine from the United States to offer her explicit content to help Ukrainian fighters fight the war. The model identified as Fan-Pei Koung of Houston, Texas has sort of become an "emotional support stripper" for Ukrainian soldiers engaged in the ongoing war against Russia. The development comes amid the escalating war between the two countries.

While the news of aid workers going to Ukraine to assist those devastated by the war is not new, the news of a "sex tourist" comes as a shock and surprise for the war-ravaged nation. According to a report in the Toronto Sun, US influencer Fan-Pei Koung who is 33 years old reportedly calls herself an "emotional support stripper" for Ukrainian troops who are engaged in the war against Russia. WWIII Memes and Jokes Go Viral on Twitter After Nuclear Attack Threat by Vladimir Putin As Russia Begins Ukraine Annexation.

The Instagram model also shared a few of her pictures on social media which many said were a bit revealing. One of the pictures shows the US influencer allegedly posing with missile launchers on Ukrainian soil. Notably, Fan-Pei Koung has an OnlyFans account which is free to soldiers, military volunteers, and the "occasional local civilian" in the European nation. The 33-year-old model from Houston, Texas also chronicles her journey on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

In an interview, Koung who allegedly refers to herself as a "sex tourist" said that her work in Ukraine has led her to a tour of intimate relationships with Ukrainian soldiers. "I'm the sexy girl in Ukraine who wants to volunteer and will probably put out," Koung said. Fan-Pei Koung's OnlyFans account describes her as a "globe-trotting girlfriend" who is volunteering in Kharkiv. Koung is also popular on social media. Vladimir Putin Gets Rousing Welcome in Dagestan Days After Wagner Group's Revolt, Poses for Selfies With Young Girls and Boys (Watch Video).

On her website, the Instagram model said that she makes content about "everything from free emotional breastfeeding to soldiers and volunteers" to collecting donations to distribute to volunteers. As per several news reports, Koung left the United States in 2022 for Europe. She also competed in the Miss Taiwanese American pageant in 2015 and won a NASA Space Health Challenge (or "hackathon" as her Instagram bio states). The US influencer travelled to Ukraine to volunteer in women's shelters and orphanages in Lviv.

