How much do you love biryani? Or how long are you willing to wait for your biryani to be prepared before it is served? Biryani is one thing that unites all of us together—it is our love for biryani—no matter what kind of biryani it is. There is one popular joint, located about 25 kilometres from Bangalore city centre—Hoskote's Anand Dum Biryani. The restaurant sells mutton biryanis in kilos in the early hours. Videos and photos surfaced on social media that show customers waiting in 1.5 km-long queues outside the Anand Dum Biryani joint, waiting to get served with the deliciousness. So, what is it that makes the place so special? Why do people stand in the queue in the early hours on a Sunday morning? In this article, we will know more about the famous joint for the love of biryani!

Like many restaurants, Anand Dum Biryani in Hoskote kept its doors closed for customers during the lockdown. Anand, the owner, began making biryani several years, though his business earlier focussed on idlis and chitranna. They started with only a few kilograms and later expanded to making and selling hundreds of kilograms of biryani in Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. According to media reports, they begin the cooking process in the wee hours to serve customers who start lining up around 6:00 am.

See Pics of Massive Crowd Outside Anand Dum Biryani

Karnataka: Owner of the eatery says, “We opened this stall around 22 years ago. No preservatives are put in our biryani. We serve more than a thousand kilograms of biryani in one day." https://t.co/HXOO1Ibfyn pic.twitter.com/dejRDm5OUP — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

As they reopened their joint after lockdown, Anand estimated 20 percent increase in sales from earlier. People start driving between 4:30 am, and 5:00 am to reach the eatery by 6:00 am and get in line. The video below, shows a massive queue of biryani lovers in masks waiting for their plate of biryani.

Watch Video of Biryani Lovers Waiting in Queue

#WATCH Karnataka: People queue up at an eatery in Hoskote to buy biryani. A customer says, "I came here at 4 am, but got my order at 6:30 am, as there's a long queue of about 1.5 km for biryani. The food is too delicious, it's worth the wait." pic.twitter.com/ThiT3zmEM6 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Food Lovers TV documented the making the famous biryani, and it rightly explains why people are so crazy about this place. They only use locally grown ingredients, while also rearing their own sheep for the mutton. The massive pot of biryani is cooked over a wood-fired flame, before it is finished with coal dum.

Watch Video on How the Biryani is Prepared

Is the delicious and rich-looking mutton biryani making your mouth water? The restaurant is used to experiencing such a large number of the crowd waiting to taste their biryani. The pictures and videos prove what it is that makes the eatery so special and famous in Bangalore.

