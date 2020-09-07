An 80-year-old French man blew up his kitchen while trying to kill a fly that was troubling him. The incident took place in Dordogne village of Parcoul-Chenaud, northeast of Bordeaux at around 7:45 pm on Friday. He was having dinner at his home, when a bug began troubling him. The man took out an electronic bug zapper in the shape of a tennis racquet and set after the fly. However, things did not go as planned as the electronic device ignited gas which was at that time leaking from the kitchen. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Libourne following the disaster. He is recovering after being injured in the hand. El Dorado Fire: Explosive Device Used at Gender Reveal Party in California Causes Fire, Videos and Pics Show the Intensity of the Raged Flames.

Investigating sources were quoted as saying, "On this occasion, gas was leaking into the man's house. The very hot zapper ignited the gas, causing a sudden explosion. The man was lucky to get away with a burned hand after diving on the floor, but the kitchen was destroyed along with part of the roof."

While the man was not badly injured in the accident, he has not yet returned home due to the repair work being carried out. In 2007, a two-year-old Thai boy got several burns after the device was used in a room containing flammable adhesive glue. After the insect was incinerated on the metallic surface, the boy placed hot swatter on the floor, igniting the glue causing the fire. In the recent case, we wonder if the fly survived the blast.

