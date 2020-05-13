Funny Memes and Jokes On Pakistan PM Imran Khan Counting the Number of 'Zeros in 20 Lakh Crore' Goes Viral as India Announces the Economic Package Before Lockdown 4.0

Funny Memes and Jokes On Pakistan PM Imran Khan Counting the Number of 'Zeros in 20 Lakh Crore' Goes Viral (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Last night Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement that hinted at the 4th lockdown while addressing the nation. And while you are probably still wondering how many zeros are there in 20 lakh crore, netizens have taken to social media to make funny memes and jokes about Pakistan and Imran Khan being able to count the 20 lakh Cr economic package announced by India. The economic relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crore for a self-reliant, aka Atma Nirbhar India, was the highlight of the whole speech. This package would be the main component of "Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India mission)", he said. How Many Zeros are There in 20 Lakh Crore? Netizens Are Busy Doing Maths as Soon as PM Modi Announces The Economic Package.

However, just like after every speech of PM Narendra Modi, netizens filled the internet with memes and jokes. Amid all the "atma nirbhar" memes, were memes on Pakistan's reaction to the announcement. How many zeroes are there in 20 lakh crore? Netizens wonder if when Narendra Modi was announcing such a huge amount for relief amid COVID-19, was Imran Khan counting the number of zeros in the amount?! Well, at least they don't seem to stop making jokes about Pakistan ever since the announcement has been made. Check out some of the most hilarious memes:

Imran Khan: Modi Ji humei bhi kuch 20 lakh crore mei se de do. Modi Ji: Pehle batao 20 lakh crore mei kitne zero hote hai? Imran Khan: Rehne do Hum China se maang lenge.#20lakhcrores #modispeech #atmanirbharbharat #Swadeshi #selfreliant #lockdown #Memes #memesdaily — Amrit Raj (@meamritraj) May 13, 2020

LOL

Imran tab se soch rha 20 lakh carore me kitne zero aate hai........ pic.twitter.com/Jnl297hpsW — Jai (@Jai42708437) May 12, 2020

Who Did This?

Imran Khan bhi zero count kar kar ke thak gaya....😂😂 pic.twitter.com/beJr5h9SxH — Vinay Nair (@njobs4vinu) May 12, 2020

ROFL

Imran Khan after listening that PM Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic package#PMModi #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/pAXTLYSiWy — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) May 12, 2020

The Harry Potter Version

LMAO

Imran Khan & friends watching Modi announce a package greater than their GDP... #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/aA9t2oVsr9 — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 12, 2020

However, if you are wondering too about how many digits are there in 20L Cr, the answer is 13. 12 additional zeros are added against any amount that runs into "lakh crores". While PM Modi's speech was quite encouraging and gives us hopes, we pray we get through this tough time soon. Share a meme with your friend and spread LOLs because it is some positivity that we need, now more than ever.

The package announced by the government will be beneficial for the industry, middle class, micro, small and medium enterprises and for large industries, PM Modi said. "The package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and law; it will help small business, labourers, farmers." The only way for India to fight this crisis is to "strengthen our resolve so that our resolve is even greater than this crisis," PM Modi said in his speech.