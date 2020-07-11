Hello readers, how is your weekend going? Are you catching up on your favourite shows or have you cooked something new today? If you are just feeling lazy and dazed and pretty bored at home, then we have something that might spread some smile on your face. We have got you a collection of latest memes and jokes trending online which you can share with your besties, who you may not have spoken since long, but of course, you interact with sharing memes. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

These days almost anything and everything can evolve into a meme trend. It could be a serious piece of news getting a funny spin, or a new video going viral. Any every few days we have new meme trends coming in, just to add more humour to our daily lives. Have you checked the latest memes on "When you accidentally type...?" Sometimes, people just tweet something, it starts a trend and within a few hours you have a bunch of memes on it. Memes are thriving conversations for some. And so, today, we have got you the latest memes on Twitter right now. These are no one type, but random jokes some of which you will find extremely relatable.

Check Latest Funny Memes and Jokes:

Every Single Time

Haha, How?

Singles, Where You At?

#memesdaily #MEMES Friend:-Yaar tu single hone ke baad bhi etni achi relationship advice kasie deta hai Le me: pic.twitter.com/F7hS25rDtW — its._.james (@MoondJayesh) July 11, 2020

Oooh Dark!

#Memes #dankmemes #dailymemes *When you unplug all the noisy beeping machine in the hospital and everyone starts sleeping better* You: pic.twitter.com/TL4QJLa6Vj — A Memer (@JUST_CHILL990) July 11, 2020

Parents Right Now

My parents after seeing my books untouched for 4 months straight: pic.twitter.com/akYnXNWJie — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) July 11, 2020

If Corona Had a Song

Corona Virus to the ppl who will survive this pandemic: pic.twitter.com/uio1jNpco3 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) July 11, 2020

HAHAHA

Quiet kids are too good at roasting pic.twitter.com/Ibdbd2q8sl — spread memes not germs (@MemesCentraI) July 11, 2020

So if you are getting bored on the weekend, missing hanging out with your friends and laughing out loud, then you can share the above memes and jokes with them today. Because what better way to pass time then to look for the best memes and share it across with everyone? Have a lovely weekend!

