Gamer Grandma, 90-Year-Old Hamako Mori From Japan Recognised As World’s Oldest Gaming YouTuber by Guinness World Records (Watch Video)

Hamako Mori, a 90-year-old Japanese woman has been recognised as the oldest gaming YouTuber by the Guinness World Record. Better known as 'Gamer Grandma', she has 250,000 YouTube subscribers and started gaming 39 years ago. Mori launched her YouTube channel in 2015 and posts videos at least four times a month. In most of her videos, she can be seen gaming or unboxing gaming items like consoles. Her favourite game is 'Grand Theft Auto'. Mori has quite some collection of consoles over the decades. The Cassette Vision is the first one she owned after it was released in Japan on July 30, 1981.

When she started playing around 1981, she was quite bad at it, but she pursued her passion and now is known for it. She also says that losing a game feels really bad, but that doesn't stop her from trying. While talking about her love for video games, she says that playing video games looked like so much fun and that it wasn't fair that only children could play.

Mori says in the video released by the Guinness World Records says, "After living for this long, I feel more than ever that playing games for this long were the right choice. I am truly enjoying my life — it’s rosy. Currently, her go-to console is PlayStation 4. She says, "I didn't touch it until recently because it's difficult to play. But recent action games are visually spectacular, and they often use actors for characters. So I'm really obsessed with it now."