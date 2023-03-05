Georgia Harrison sex video leak on XXX site OnlyFans controversy has taken its final turn and Stephen Bear has been jailed. The reality television contestant was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sharing a private recording of him having sex with his ex-partner. Georgia Harrison, a Love Island contestant, was captured on camera by Bear, 33, and posted on XXX OnlyFans. The court declared that he had "extensively humiliated and embarrassed" her. Ms. Harrison claimed that since 2020, "absolute torment" had been her experience. In December, Bear was found culpable of voyeurism and revealing explicit photos and videos. He sang Lady In Red to a reporter donning a red coat as he took a selfie outside the courthouse prior to being sentenced.

"Today's sentence is a vindication of what I've been put through and sends a clear message that the police and courts take this matter very seriously," she told reporters outside Chelmsford Crown Court. "I want to let all other victims of this crime know that I stand in solidarity with them and I have absolutely no regrets on waiving my anonymity. I hope this puts anyone off committing this sort of crime and I hope for anyone who has been a victim of it, it gives them some sort of justice." Amid Georgia Harrison Sex Video Leak on XXX Site OnlyFans Controversy, Stephen Bear Shares an Alarming Video! Love Island Star Contacts Police.

Judge Christopher Morgan, sentencing, said the disgraced reality TV personality "wished to exploit the economic value of the recording", as Ms Harrison "would have been known and recognised by many people". Bear was given a five-year restraining order prohibiting him from getting in touch with Ms Harrison, who has featured on Olivia Meets Her Match and The Only Way is Essex.

In addition, he was required to sign the sex offenders register and is now subject to 10-year notification obligations. In a previous trial, the prosecutor, Jacqueline Carey KC, testified that Ms. Harrison and Bear had consensual sexual relations at Bear's house in Loughton, Essex, but Ms. Harrison was unaware that the encounters were being videotaped.

