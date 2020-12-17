Amid Georgia Harrison secret sex video leak on XXX website OnlyFans controversy, Stephen Bear has shared an alarming video of him crying and anxious about something. Just recently Georgia Harrison had accused him of a secret sex video leak on XXX website OnlyFans and now this video of him is worrying fans. However, it is said that Georgia Harrison has contacted the Dubai authorities after Stephen Bear posted the video on his Instagram. In the video, Stephen spoke in a distressed voice and captioned the post: “The only time goodbye is painful is when you know you’ll never say hello again”. He said: “I’m so sorry to anyone that’s ever loved me but I can’t do it anymore. I just wanna make people happy and it’s never good enough. Every time I talk about my problems they all think I’m joking.”

Stephen also referenced “voices in his head” and not wanting to take medication and said he’s “just me”. Earlier today Georgia addressed Stephen’s latest video on her Instagram story and said she was “concerned” for him. She asked her followers for the number of the emergency services in Dubai to try and get Stephen help. She wrote: “Obviously I’m living in Dubai by myself so if that really is a suicide message I’m guessing I should call the authorities and report it, as you would do in England if nobody has heard from him so that police and ambulance services can look for him?” Georgia later said she had heard he was “perfectly fine” but didn’t want to confirm 100 per cent as that was for him to do.

She said: “I heard he’s perfectly fine but don’t want to confirm that, that’s for him and his family to do. The Dubai authorities have been notified and that’s the most that can be done from my side. As someone who’s lost multiple friends from suicide I take things like this very seriously and couldn’t ignore your messages to do something.” Stephen Bear captioned the video with: "The only time goodbye is painful is when you know you’ll never say hello again".

Watch Stephen Bear's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear)

Georgia Harrison secret sex video leak row has deepened as the Love Island star now wants fans to send her evidence she can pass to the police. She had accused her ex Stephen Bear of posting a secret XXX sex tape on OnlyFans after which she is now looking up for proof that she can provide to the police. Stephen Bear has received some serious allegations, which he has denied in a recent "official statement", of secretly sharing a video that captures them having sex on the XXX website OnlyFans. Bear says that the girl shown in the video isn't Georgia.



