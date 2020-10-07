Can you imagine having a casual conversation with a wild animal in the middle of a street and the animal even listening to you? With what looks like a plot of a cartoon actually took place in reality in Gujarat's Gir forest. A forest official was returning home at night and in his path sat a lion. The forest official decided to make a request to the wild animal to let him go home. He spoke in the local Gujarati language and requested the lion that it was late and he would want to go home. And the lion actually did oblige and moved from his path! The video has been shared online and it is going viral on social media. Dog Picks Up Fight With a Lion at Gujarat’s Gir National Park; Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Coming across a lion along your way, that too in pitch darkness of the night is such a scary thought. A beat guard Mr Mahesh Sondarva was on his way home when he spotted the wild animal sitting in middle of the road. There is no light except the bike's lamp which illuminates the road and shows the lion sitting in the path. Mr Sondarva made a video clip in which he can be heard requesting the lion in Gujarati to leave the road. He then made a sound and the lion did get up and moved into the forest. The guard was then able to go home safely. The thought that the request were actually heard is quiet incredible and has charmed the internet. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Dr Anshuman. The same clip has been shared by Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change who called it an example of harmonious co-existence.

Watch The Video Here:

My lion hearted staff pleads (in Gujarati) that I am there full day in your service so now please let me go and the King gracefully agrees. #wildlifeweek2020 @DCFGirEastDhari @ParveenKaswan @CCF_Wildlife @Alok_brahmbhatt @susantananda3 @aditiraval 📹: Guard Mahesh Sondarva pic.twitter.com/4xVqyduUuQ — Dr. Anshuman (@forestwala) October 5, 2020

The video has been shared by multiple people all of them appreciating how the officer was polite and the lion obliged as if he really understood every word that the guard meant. It is a common sight in Gir to see lions roaming around the local areas. But in this case, it could even have been dangerous as the lion could have hunted in the dark. Well, the trick worked for the forest officer, maybe because he is too used to be around the wild animals here.

