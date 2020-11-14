A social media sensation, Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon who extremely popular for taking his bhangra skills to the foreign land has once again impressed the netizens. This time, with an extremely simple, yet powerful moves. A video of Pandher, dancing joyously on a snow-capped land is going viral on the internet. It shows the dancer teaching his followers some easy Bhangra moves, which are also great for legs, exercise and cheer. The clip has received thousands of views, hearts and comments with people saying they are sure to try these moves at home to add some joy in their lives amid this difficult time.

Pandher, who is a Canadian dancer and teacher, tries to promote unity among people through his dance moves. In the past months, he has uploaded many videos on his social media accounts, trying to cheer up people with his bhangra moves and urging them to dance the pandemic blues away. His clips have been lauded, and his followers from other cultures and communities came together to practice the dance moves to spread happiness across the internet. Sardar Kid Dancing at Delhi Govt School Leaves Melania Trump Impressed With His Bhangra Moves And It is Pure 'Happiness'.

So, when Pandher uploaded his latest video, it was quite expected to go viral. In the snow-capped land in Yukon, the dancer can be seen teaching simple Bhangra move to his followers. “Try this simple Bhangra move, and you will have three things complimentary – joy, exercise and positive attitude!”

Watch Video of Pandher, Doing Bhangra!

Try this simple Bhangra move and you will have three things complimentary – joy, exercise and positive attitude! pic.twitter.com/8sjqV6rcaX — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) November 13, 2020

It is pure joy! A simple dance step, great exercise and fun—something we all need during this time to beat all the gloominess away. Influencers like Pandher are indeed making the internet so much better for all of us to stay entertained and hopeful.

