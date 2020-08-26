After police at a beach in the south of France asked topless women who were sunbathing to cover themselves, it resulted in an outcry from the public. Politicians including the interior minister also defended topless sunbathing and termed it as 'fundamental French liberty'. Two policemen in Sainte-Marie-la-Mer, located 70 miles south of Montpellier, asked three female sunbathers to put their tops on last week after a holidaymaker complained about naked beachgoers in their sixties. As the news went viral, the police were forced to apologise for their ‘blunder’ and ‘lack of tact’. Nude Sunbathing at Sinhagad Fort Gets Pune Man into Trouble.

Backing the women, the minister, Gérald Darmanin, tweeted: "Freedom is a precious commodity". While Mr Darmanin said it was wrong that the women were asked to cover up, he said it was "normal for the administration to recognise its mistakes". Advantages of Nude Sun-Bathing: Research Says the Benefits Are More Than Just Vitamin D.

A press release posted on Facebook by the Pyrenees-Orientales police said the incident happened last week. It said, "Guided by a desire for appeasement, the police asked the people concerned if they would agree to cover their chest after they explained the reason for their approach." The note adds, "No municipal order forbids this practice [topless sunbathing] in Sainte-Marie-la-Mer." While some said prudishness was sweeping France, others questioned if the practice is now banned. Can Sunbathing Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk? Study Finds Link Between Sunlight and Insulin Sensitivity.

According to French law, topless sunbathing is permitted on beaches, however, local authorities can ban the practice with directives, which is not the case in Sainte-Marie-la-Mer. According to a survey by the website, VieHealthy in 2019, the practice is less common in France now than earlier, and is also less common than in other European countries. It also said that 22 percent of French women asked had sunbathed topless, compared with 48 percent of Spanish women and 34 percent of Germans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).