Happy Birthday, Leaplings! Special Cruise Ship Mega Birthday Bash Arranged for Leap Day 'Babies'; Know More

Leap Day babies cruise (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy birthday Leap day babies! Also known as leapling, the people born on February 29 are special. And why not, they do deserve all the special treatment. They get to celebrate their birthdays only once every 4 years. They must celebrate their birthdays with a bang! However, if you are a leap day baby, here's a pleasant surprise for you. A leapling from Belleville, Illinois, who goes by the name Karen Tinsley-Sroka planned a sumptuous birthday bonanza for those born on leap day. Joining hands with Nina Skoke, from Southern California whose last birthday party was thrown by parents when she was 8 years old, pinned a plan for a once in a lifetime bash. Happy Leap Day Birthday Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images and Quotes to Send Those Who Are Born on February 29.

A carnival cruise leaving from Florida’s Port Canaveral and a huge bash was finally planned and today, on Nina's 64th birthday (well, 16 according to her leap year age) they will be taking the cruise. Today is when Nina turns sweet 16 she is being accompanied by dozens of other leaplings of all ages as well. This cruise goes via the Bahamas and is set to hold a huge party for all the leaplings.

A lot of Facebook groups connect people like Nina and Karen to make imaginations like these come to reality. So many active groups meant for people born on February 29 is connecting all the leap day babies around the world. Leap Year 2020 Superstitions: Beliefs From Around The World! What To Do On February 29 For Good Luck.

Right from the photographer to the travel agent, everything has been set. The trip’s coordinating travel agent has, reportedly arranged a birthday cake for the participants and Carnival Cruise Lines would host a ball. A photographer who coincidentally happens to be a leap baby as well has been hired to capture the memories they are going to make today.