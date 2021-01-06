K-Pop fans around the world know just how to make their favourite star’s special day, ultra-special. Be it any new music release or the members birthday; followers would leave no stone unturned. Last month, we saw BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V’s birthday where the ARMY made amazing and thoughtful arrangements to make V-Day the best day ever. Now fans of another K-Pop boy band, GOT7 are flooding Twitter with beautiful and meaningful messages, and they are all for Lim Jae-Beom, aka JB. The microblogging platform is filled with birthday wishes, videos and super cute pictures of JB that can make anyone’s heart melt.

JB is the leader of the South Korean boy band GOT7. Not only his music, but his fashion and his impeccable style have a significant impact on fans. He inspired millions of people across the world with his fantastic fashion choices. Not to mention those piercings, that is still considered somewhat taboo in South Korea and the way, he embraced it. On his 27th birthday, fans have taken over social media to share their wishes and love, sharing more pictures of JB to make his day, extra special. In this article, let us check out how people on Twitter celebrate JB, or as fans like to call it, JB Day. K-Pop Bands, Fandom Names and Their Meanings: From BTS’ ARMY to BLACKPINK’s BLINK, Here’s A Complete List of South Korean Music Groups’ Fan Club Names.

Check Tweets:

Happy Birthday, JB!

That Dashing Look

#OurMasterpieceJBDay

2020 JB in monochrome just hits different for me. Happy 27th to this phenomenal ace, all-rounder, artist, model, and cat dad 🖤🖤🤍🤍 #OurMasterpieceJBDay pic.twitter.com/3pQwg2XMih — 𝑔𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒾𝑒 🌙🌊재범 D-DAY (@gelbeommie) January 6, 2021

Happy JB Day!

Happy birthday to kpop's ace, all rounder. Best leader, Lim Jaebeom#OurMasterpieceJBDay#재범아_생일축하해_앞으로도_행복합시다 pic.twitter.com/WbMDblh5kz — BEST THING FOR AHGASES (@BBAMSVN) January 6, 2021

Fans Share Photos of JB on Twitter

Aww, So Cute!

I can't belive it my bestie now is already 27th yrs old just how fast the night changes i'm cryinggg time flew so fast and your grown up now jb-ah don't change always be the b-boy that we know year back 2014 we loved you bestie always✨💚#OurMasterpieceJBDay #HappyJBDay #IGOT7 pic.twitter.com/1VWbDfLwzf — . (@got7dailydoze) January 6, 2021

Beautiful Sketches

Happy birthday to my bestie😗 Thank you for saving my 2020, your music heals me, your words calms me, thanks for making 긋밤☕ as my safest place Reposting my art, since it got deleted on my main💔#OurMasterpieceJBDay#재범아_생일축하해_앞으로도_행복합시다 #GOT7 @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/AlWNG2AI68 — Sashi (@gatse2nddaesang) January 6, 2021

The Many Expression of JB!

We must note that the day has only begun and social media is already filled with thousands of tweets, hearting JB on his birthday. We wish the South Korean singer, a very Happy Birthday. May he continue to rule hearts with his songs, and that killer look!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).