Happy Juneteenth 2020 Wishes Trend Online, Netizens Share Messages, Images and GIFs to Commemorate End of Slavery in the US on Emancipation Day

Happy Juneteenth! The 19th of June is a very significant day in American history as its the celebration of freedom from slavery. It is also called as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Liberation Day, all of which celebrate the idea of freedom. And no celebration of any kind is complete without sending happy greetings and messages to each other. So since today morning, people have taken to social media to exchange Happy Juneteenth messages, images, GIFs and greetings with everyone. #Juneteenth2020 is among the trends on Twitter. Juneteenth 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, SMSes And Messages to Send on Emancipation Day.

The name comes from a combination of June and the date 19. On this day, in the year 1865, the last American slaves were freed. With the Black Lives Matter movement is also rising in parts of the world, the celebration of Juneteenth this time becomes even more significant. On this day, people have taken to Twitter to express their wishes and messages of Happy Juneteenth 2020 along with the messages of being proud to be black, celebrating black joy and black lives matter. What to Eat on Juneteenth 2020? From Watermelon to Strawberry Pies, List of Red-Coloured Traditional Food Items Eaten on American Holiday.

Check Some Tweets Here:

Giving a Strong Message

Seek the Change You Need to See

Happy #JuneteenthDay to our people! I’m happy to live in a time where we decided to stand up and celebrate our true #FreedomDay We are the change we seek. We are powerful. #JUNETEENTH2020 ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/dya1FZ5ZCf — Monique (@concreterosas) June 19, 2020

Don't forget the roots

GIF messages

Celebrating Freedom

A Powerful Day

Happy Juneteenth. Today is a very powerful day for so many people, including myself. It has become hard to keep track of the death I have come across and that is not how it should be. Seeing all of the death happening around me hits my heart a little to hard #JUNETEENTH2020 #BLM pic.twitter.com/wJhk7anYV1 — Tyra.fa (@lillymae011) June 19, 2020

A bit into the history of this day's formation, the then-president Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which declared that “all persons held as slaves” within the states in rebellion “are, and henceforward shall be free.” But slavery did not legally end in all states until December 1865. Post which, the day was celebrated as Juneteenth. The day usually sees celebrations with parades, prayer gatherings, cookouts, musical events, historical and cultural performances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).