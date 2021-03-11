Har Har Mahadev! The auspicious and most-awaited occasion of Mahashivratri 2021 is finally here. Hindu devotees across the nation are celebrating the Great Night of Shiva in their own way, following the important rituals and traditions. We must note that Maha Shivratri's celebration has only begun, and the festival is a night-long event that involves devotees chanting mantras and indulge in utmost devotion to please Shiva, who is also known as Bholenath. As anticipated, Happy Mahashivratri 2021 wishes, messages and images of Bholenath have already taken over Twitter. Netizens are celebrating the Great Night of Shiva at home by observing Shivratri prayers and also sharing devotional greetings.

Mahashivratri occasion is slightly different this year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees are encouraged to observe Shivratri puja at home. To help them do the same, famous temples from across the nation are hosting Maha Shivratri 2021 live aarti and puja online so that people from all corners can seek Shivji’s blessings. Different timings are given. Since it’s a night-long event, virtual Maha Shivratri celebration from temples across can be a great and meaningful way to celebrate the Great Night of Shiva.

The celebration has already started, and people have taken to Twitter to show how they are celebrating Shivratri 2021. Some share Maha Shivratri 2021 wishes, greetings, HD images, and more to wish Happy Mahashivratri to everyone on social media.

Check Tweets:

Mahashivratri Wishes Take Over Twitter

Om Namah Shivay

Siva Tatva is what the middle class people need in their daily life అందరికీ #మహాశివరాత్రి శుభాకాంక్షలు 🙏🏻 ఓం నమః శివాయ pic.twitter.com/4Ln7WvDcCX — Charan (@charantweetz) March 11, 2021

Beautiful Art

Maha Shivratri Greetings

HAPPY MAHASHIVARATRI to all the lovely people here. May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with you always.👐#Mahashivaratri2021 #महाशिवरात्रि #महाशिवरात्रि pic.twitter.com/u2Xqjw1laj — Ashish Poonia (@AshishP56237504) March 11, 2021

Har Har Mahadev

Worried ? Talk to Him. Confused ? Trust Him. Never panic, just pray !! Har Har Mahadev 🔱 #महाशिवरात्रिpic.twitter.com/xbzNG70DKV — 𝚗. (@ak_nrj) March 11, 2021

More Shivratri Wishes

HAPPY MAHASHIVARATRI to all the lovely people here. May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with you always.👐#Mahashivaratri2021 #महाशिवरात्रि pic.twitter.com/4B5Q78rwW4 — ლ (@Rushali__) March 10, 2021

The Great Night of Shiva

Wishing you all very Happy Mahashivratri Stay safe , awake and aware 🙏#महाशिवरात्रि #Mahashivaratri2021 pic.twitter.com/rstfZjf5Fp — Sumit Kumar (@sumitku90850575) March 11, 2021

We hope that you are enjoying the auspicious occasion, and that Lord Shiva blesses you with good health and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri 2021, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).