Delhi, March 2: Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah in the news again after some of her private videos went viral on the internet. In the videos, Shah was seen taking a bath and engaging in lewd acts with an unidentified man, who also records the video. After her videos went viral, the TikTok star accused her friends Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz of leaking her private videos to disrupt her happily married life. She also alleged that Sundal and Ayesha had threatened her multiple times before uploading her videos.

Hareem Shah has also said that she had approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan after the threats by the duo but the agency said that they can only take action after the content is made public. Hareem Shah Video Leak Controversy: Pakistani TikTok Star Accuses Friends of Leaking Her Private Videos.

Who is Hareem Shah?

Fiza Hussain better known as Hareem Shah has been making headlines in Pakistan for quite some time now. With millions of followers on TikTok, the Pakistani TikTok celebrity Hareem Shah has been gaining fame at a shocking pace. She had got recognition in Pakistan after she had shared a video of herself in the Foreign Office of Pakistan on TikTok on October 22, 2019. The then Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan even ordered an enquiry into her access to the government building. She is married to Bilal Shah. Shaheen Afridi Accused of Masturbating on Video Allegedly by Pakistani TikTok Model Hareem Shah, Shows His Private Parts on Cam While Chatting With Her (Watch Video).

Who Leaked Her Private Videos?

Hareem has accused her friends Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, the friends she had lived with for a period of time, as the people who leaked her viral videos. The videos of Shah had gone viral on social media on Tuesday, however, the TikTok star came forward with a clarification on Wednesday and said that the clips had been "stolen and leaked" by Khattak and Naz as they had access to her smartphone when they were living together.

Meanwhile, Hareem’s husband Bilal Shah has accused FIA of not doing their job properly and said that they will take legal action against the culprits soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).