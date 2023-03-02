Karachi, March 2: Hareem Shah, a Pakistani TikToker, found herself in soup after a few private videos of the social media star went viral on Tuesday. Shah became the talk of the town after she fell victim to a data breach. However, TikToker Wednesday came forward with a clarification, saying her private videos were stolen and leaked by her friends. TikTok Star Kirti Patel, Nine Others Arrested by Gujarat Police for Threatening Youth Released on Bail.

In the videos, Shah was seen taking a bath and engaging in lewd acts with an unidentified man, who also records the video. The social media star has accused her friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz of leaking private videos of her. Hareem said that the videos were recorded by herself some years ago. Khattak and Naz were living with her then, Shah alleged. The 31-year-old TikTok star said that the two had also threatened her of leaking the videos, just before they went viral. TikTok Star Taylor Aka Waffler69 Dies at 33 Due to Heart Attack.

The duo wanted to create difficulties in my married life, she further said. "Hareem told me that she had filed a complaint to the FIA a year before these videos went viral but the FIA told her to wait till the content is made public," Hareem's husband Bilal Shah told The News.

