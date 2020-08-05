If you miss boarding flights then Taiwan has a solution for you, especially if you are a Hello Kitty fan. And don't you worry about going to places during COVID-19 pandemic, because this plane takes your nowhere. EVA Air is offering to its passengers interesting and quite unique travel experience. This offer comes after their initiative in July where they let public check-in and aboard a grounded aeroplane at the Songshan Airport which again did not take them anywhere. According to a CNN report, the special no-destination flight will be open for passengers on August 8, which is celebrated as Father’s Day in Taiwan. Taiwan Health Officials Break Gender Stereotypes, Wear Pink Face Mask in Response to Fear of Bullying Among Male Students Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (See Pictures)

The latest dream jet will be a 'Hello Kitty' plane that for the cartoon lovers out there. Photo of the plane shows the Hello Kitty photos all over the plane making it a colourful affair. The flight would take off from Taipei Taoyuan Airport, circle the skies and return to the same airport, well maybe reminding you of some merry go rounds of water park rides. The entire trip will take around three hours.

That's The Hello Kitty Plane:

[PIC] 130809 SJ will fly to Taiwan on 'Hello Kitty love apples' plane. A lovely plane! (Cr:Eva Air) pic.twitter.com/KfVFUr1A0V — Believe SG (@13elieveSG) August 9, 2013

A news release on EVA Air's website reads, "The international travel market has been suspended for more than half a year. Citizens' cries for going abroad is getting stronger. To satisfy travellers' wishes, EVA Air has decided to introduce an alternative travel experience on August 8, Father's Day." Taiwan Celebrates Annual LGBT Pride March, Taipei Becomes World’s Only City to Hold Public Parade During COVID-19 Pandemic (See Pictures and Videos)

And if you are lucky enough to fly on a day with clear skies, then you may be able to spot the popular Guishan Island and the beautiful Huadong coastline. The plane has Sanrio-themed livery. The A330 features Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty, My Melody (Hello Kitty's BFF), Little Twin Stars' Kiki and Lala. Passengers may possibly receive some Hello Kitty in-flight facilities like free WiFi and inflight entertainment system like it were a long flight.

The flight will depart at 10:30 am on Saturday and will be operated under flight number BR5288. The number was chosen as it sounds like "I love dad" in Chinese. An economy class ticket costs $180 and an additional $34 for business class. Taiwan implemented some strict travel rules during COVID-19. Foreign nationals are banned from visiting the island. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on June 24 that gradually some entry regulations will come in place.

