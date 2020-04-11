Holy Saturday 2020: Twitterati Share Messages, Quotes, Thoughts And Photos of Jesus Christ On The Last Day of Holy Week

Holy Saturday (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Holy Saturday is the last week of Holy Week and the end of Lent season. It is also known as Vigil of Easter and is traditionally a time of reflecting and waiting. Holy Saturday commemorates the day that Jesus Christ lay in the tomb after his death. It is the day after Good Friday and the day before Easter Sunday. It is a day of both mourning and joy among Christians because of the significance of the day. Meanwhile, people have taken to Twitter sending Holy Saturday messages and thoughts to each other on social media. They are also sharing photos of Jesus Christ remembering his acts. The proceedings of the Church differ according to different cultures and traditions. Some hold Easter vigil service and conduct rituals and prayers to commemorate the day. Holy Saturday is also known as Holy and Great Saturday, Great Sabbath, Black Saturday, Joyous Saturday, Hallelujah Saturday or Glorious Saturday. Holy Week 2020 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday, Know Significance of Each Day of Passion Week Before Easter.

In Mexico, Holy Saturday is known as Judas Day where people burn effigies of Judas Iscariot remembering how he betrayed Jesus. According to Czech custom, it is known as White Saturday where they rattle keys and burn effigies of Judas. Children in most countries observe the day by colouring eggs for Easter Sunda. The day is also known as Easter Eve, Easter Even, Black Saturday, or the Saturday before Easter. Good Friday And Easter Sunday Dates in 2020: Meaning, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Associated With The Christian Observances.

Holy Saturday Thoughts Trend on Twitter:

I wait for the Lord, my whole being waits, and in his word I put my hope. Psalm 130:5 Today is Holy Saturday, we commemorate the day that Jesus’ body lay in the tomb and the Harrowing of Hell. Don’t forget to pray always. God Bless to All❣️#SemanaSanta2020 pic.twitter.com/vqhmsm2Vfy — KIDAPAWAN CITY NHS SSG (@ssg_kcnhs) April 11, 2020

The Waiting Ahead of Easter:

Holy Saturday Message:

Jesus, “Author of life”, by dying destroyed, “him who has the power of death, that is, the devil, and delivered all those who through fear of death were subject to lifelong bondage.” Have a blessed Holy Saturday 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/IBI1uPZUri — Anointing Fire Catholic Media (@afcmmedia) April 11, 2020

Thoughts to Send on Holy Saturday:

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have an eternal life.” - John 3:16 Reflect and prepare for the resurrection of Jesus Christ this Holy Saturday. pic.twitter.com/RAcAbaaD5E — LPU Davao (@LPUDavao) April 11, 2020

Black Saturday Messages:

His cross stands empty in a world grown silent. In stillness Earth awaits the Resurrection. Blessed Holy Saturday / Black Saturday 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ncXptNnCE6 — Glai (@glzmblmd) April 11, 2020

Significance of Holy Saturday:

Remembering The Ultimate Sacrifice of Jesus Christ:

https://t.co/U3Jybxmy3M On this Holy Saturday, let our faith be made stronger and remember the sacrifices of Jesus Christ while waiting for the joy of His resurrection. #SeeTwinLakesPh#TwinLakesTagaytay pic.twitter.com/qWxJFJk40o — Twin Lakes Tagaytay (@mgei_twinlakes) April 11, 2020

Holy Saturday is referred to in each Gospel, but Luke 23:55 reads, "As his body was taken away, the women from Galilee followed and saw the tomb where his body was placed. Then they went home and prepared spices and ointments to anoint his body. But by the time they were finished the Sabbath had begun, so they rested as required by the law." Different denominations celebrate Holy Saturday differently in the Church. Roman Catholic churches hold vigils in the evening, while Eastern Orthodox light fires while ringing bells to signify the end of Lent season.