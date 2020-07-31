Hubert and Kalisa, an iconic lion pair that lived in LA zoo over two decades have been finally laid to rest following their health problems. The 21-year-old lion couple from LA zoo were euthanized due to declining health and suffering age-related problems. It was a difficult decision for euthanising both the African lions but they were an inseparable couple and it had to be done. The two definitely lived a long life and had made a mark on some of the visitors over the years. People have taken to Twitter to mourn the loss as some share the pictures and videos of this lovable couple from the LA zoo. STUNNING! 20 Lions Drink Water Together at River in South Africa's Mala Mala Game Reserve, Spectacular Sight Caught on Camera! (Watch Video).

As per the statement of LA Zoo Alisa Behar, the curator said, "This is a very hard loss for our Zoo community." The lion Hubert was born in Lincoln Park Zoo in 1999. He met with Kalisa at the Woodland Park Zoo. The pair were moved to the L.A. Zoo in 2014 and became a pride of the place. Hubert and Kalisa were together for years but what's also amusing is this lion couple never produced any cubs together. Hubert in his lifetime fathered 10 cubs. But the couple always cuddled and muzzled together. "You cannot think of Hubert without thinking of his companion, Kalisa; they’ve been an inseparable couple for years," Behar said. People on Twitter are sharing some pics and videos from the past of Huber and Kalisa. The ‘Royal’ Jungle Affair! Lion and Lioness Captured Into a Roaring Argument in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, Twitterati Reacts to the Viral Video With Hilarious Husband-Wife Jokes.

Check Tributes for Hubert and Kalisa From LA Zoo:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of our African lion pair, Hubert and Kalisa. Animal care and health staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the 21-year-old lions today due to their declining health and age-related illnesses. pic.twitter.com/LsAyyMRYHP — Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) July 30, 2020

Cuddling Together

Pics of Hubert and Kalisa

Hubert and Kalisa pic.twitter.com/RtGZmThwFc — Susan Topper (@SusanTopper1) July 30, 2020

These Pics Show Their Love!

Sad news coming out of LA Zoo today as Hubert & Kalisa were euthanized at age 21 in declining health. Having been Seattle’s lions for years, these two soulmates were so affectionate, always at each other’s side. It was an honor getting to know & photograph this couple. RIP ❤️ https://t.co/7x9adSoisx pic.twitter.com/CxFEBw7hBF — Kijani ♥️🐶💣🌻 (@kijani_lion) July 31, 2020

Missing the Couple

I painted this from a photo I took the last time I was at the LA Zoo. I will miss seeing this beautiful couple. The world just got a little less awesome. RIP BEAUTIFUL HUBERT & KALISA. @LAZoo pic.twitter.com/NkrEIPtclh — Irene Smith (@RainPanda77) July 30, 2020

They'll Always be Together

This precious pair was always inseparable. 💕 We just know these two are still together. https://t.co/OTJjfjyy8B — Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) July 31, 2020

The set of pictures shared by the LA zoo on their tribute show how much the two lions loved each other and were constantly by each other's side. The two have even departed together as they crossed the rainbow on Thursday. A normal lion's expectancy is around 17 years, so these two definitely lived a long life and made a place in the hearts of many visitors. RIP, Hubert and Kalisa!

