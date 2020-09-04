Google Translate is such a wonderful innovation that enables a user to quickly translate words and hold conversations. On a single click one can translate a word in different languages with few seconds. But some results are often hilarious, given their meaning and pronunciations in other languages. A similar joke is going viral on social media. Go to Google, type 'I have money' and translate it to Romanian. The result will make every Indian giggle as it translates "am bani." And yes, we all know who is leading businessman in the country, the Ambanis. So the joke is being passed on shared on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp by many.

There are several "Go to Google and type" jokes or checking the meaning jokes that have gone viral in the past. One of them is the meaning of Chappal on Google. So likewise, any word, phrase, meaning in English when translated can mean something else in a different context. The Ambanis are the richest family in India are among the fourth richest family in the world with the net worth at $78.3 billion. Mukesh Ambani ranks fourth after Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. So needless to say, they have money. So when you type "I have money" it also translates to "am bani" in Romanian. Funny isn't it? Meaning of 'Bhosadike' in Sanskrit Shows 'Sir, Are You Well?' Is The Viral WhatsApp Message True or Hoax?

Check Some Tweets About This:

Check The Answer

#whatsapp #forwards #fun #justforfun #whatsappforward Just do this !!! Open Google ... Search to translate: English to Romanian Then type in enter text: I have money 🧐 Check the answer — Amit Ghagare (@amitghagare) September 2, 2020

Here's The Answer

Open Google. Type - *English to Romanian.* Then In the enter text box that opens up, type : *I have money.* I just tried it. 🙈🙊🙉 pic.twitter.com/yWdrW3Oyrq — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) September 3, 2020

People were left laughing with the result and well, it is indeed funny. The google translate results had evolved into a TikTok challenge a few months ago called the "Roses are Red" challenge. It also saw the funniest results of translations in different languages. Now, Ambani being synonymous with money just got real in Romanian language. Do share the message with your friends too and spread the laughs?

