Mumbai, April 18: A 4-foot-long Indian cobra posed a threat in a constrained lane in Timarpur in Delhi. The poisonous reptile was rescued, however, by the Wildlife SOS team and it is currently being watched by them before being released back into the wild. An Indian cobra measuring 4 feet long was recently rescued from the Old Timarpur Market region of Delhi by the non-profit organisation.

The neighbours had set up a charpai (a kind of bed) to protect the poisonous animal when the snake was discovered lifeless in a little path outside a house. A two-person Wildlife SOS team arrived quickly to start the rescue. The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit identified the cobra and securely extricated it as per their professional training and experience. Cobra Found Inside Moving Car on Kolhapur Highway, Rescued and Released Safely; Video of Snake Goes Viral.

Wildlife SOS has highly trained rescuers who are skilled in handling such operations, according to Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS, who stated that saving venomous snakes requires patience and competence. He continued by saying that they are pleased to see more people making the deliberate decision to contact Wildlife SOS in such circumstances rather than intervening themselves.

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects of Wildlife SOS, further claimed that they routinely rescue snakes from locations with a high human population. Reptiles like snakes are frequently compelled to enter human areas in quest of simple prey as urbanisation, development, dwindling habitats, and loss of the natural prey base continue. Red Sand Boa Snake Rescued From Darjeeling Forest Area, Four Held (See Pics).

The successful rescue of Indian Cobra in the national capital emphasises how crucial it is to seek out expert assistance when dealing with animals. It also serves as a reminder of how adversely human activities affect the environment and how important it is to safeguard wildlife and their habitats.

