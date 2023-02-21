A team from the Belacoba forest range on Tuesday rescued a rare Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) from the Darjeeling forest area and arrested 4 people in connection with illegal trading. As per the ANI, the four accused were identified as Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya & Jagadish Ch Roy. The snake was scheduled for delivery to Nepal, the report said. Mizoram: 140 Exotic Animal and Bird Species Rescued in Champhai (See Pics).

Red Sand Boa Snake Rescued:

