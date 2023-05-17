Mother’s Day was celebrated with much enthusiasm on May 14. Everyone posted pictures and videos with their moms appreciating them for all that they’ve done for their children. One such video from an Indigo Airlines flight received extra love and warmth by the internet. The video features a mother and daughter duo who work as cabin crew members with the airlines. On Mother’s Day, the mother and daughter were on the same flight for the first time and when she introduced her mother to everyone on the plane, extending greetings of the day, the mother couldn’t help but shed few tears. Hardik Pandya's Mother's Day 2023 Greeting For Mother Nalini Pandya, Sister-In-Law Pankhuri Sharma and Wife Natasa Stankovic Is Adorable (View Tweet).

Cabin crew member Nabira Shamshi introduced herself to the passengers and then went on to make a special announcement. She introduced her mother who has been working in the cabin crew for 6 years. It was the first time the two were on the same flight and Nabira revealed how her mother has been the constant source of inspiration in her journey. She said, “I have seen her in the cabin doing all the work and today I am in her shoes. This past six years, I have seen her talking on this PA, and today, finally, the day has come when I am talking on behalf of her. I hope I make her proud today.” The moment she said so, her mother got teary-eyed and gave a peck on her daughter’s cheek.

The sweet moment was caught on video and shared by the official handle of Indigo Airlines with a lovely caption. It said, “Happy Mother’s Day to the one who’s always had my back, on the ground and in the air.”

Check the Indigo Airlines’ Tweet Here:

Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air. #HappyMothersDay #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/gHLZBZRmra — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 14, 2023

The video has warmed everyone’s heart, and people have showered it with love. It was quick to go viral as people appreciated the touching story. This video once again reminds us how mothers go out of their way to ensure their children follow their dreams and always support them. It was a Happy Mother’s Day for Nabira’s mom, indeed!

