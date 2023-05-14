The special occasion of Mother's Day has made several eminent sports persons wishing their mothers including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya is a latest addition to the list as he shared a picture on twitter with his brother Krunal Pandya, Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma, Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic and his mother, Nalini Pandya. The mothers of the Pandya family are all smiles in the picture s Hardik wishes them Happy Mother's Day. Virat Kohli's Mother's Day 2023 Greeting For Mother Saroj Kohli, Mother-In-Law Ashima Sharma and Wife Anushka Sharma Is Everything (View Tweet).

Hardik Pandya Mother's Day Wish

We love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day to the pillars of the Pandya family ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gOtWq3P8Ps — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 14, 2023

