International Orangutan Day is observed on August 19 to create awareness about the protection of these wild animals. Being an endangered creature, the day tries to create awareness about safeguarding the species and their habitat. Orangutans are quite intelligent with 97 percent of the same DNA as humans. They are considered to be one of our closest evolutionary relatives. Their human nature has always been a topic of curiosity among people. Videos and photos of orangutans from the world have people exclaim at their gestures and actions which are quite similar to humans. They are also funny and their videos are proof. So, on International Orangutan Day 2020, we bring to you hilarious videos of orangutans to share on the day. Orangutan Teaches the Importance of Washing Hands and Maintain Hygiene During Coronavirus Pandemic, Watch Viral Video.

Orangutans can laugh, imitate you in most actions and even understand what you tell them. At the same time, their gestures are funny leaving people laughing. Watch these hilarious and adorable orangutan videos this International Orangutan Day and share on social media making awareness about the observance. . Albino Orangutan, World's Only Such Primate Spotted in Borneo Rainforest.

When Orangutan Invaded The Ellen Show:

This was indeed a memorable moment when an orangutan came on The Ellen Show and did some antics. You are sure to not stop laughing at how the animal jumped on the sofa with Ellen accompanying it.

Cute Video of Orangutans:

This is a very adorable video of baby orangutans alongside adults. It can be seen learning to jump holing ropes. And we are sure this little one in diapers will remind you of your baby back home.

International Orangutan Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Playful Orangutan Video:

This is a cute video of a baby orangutan hanging out with its mother. The mother can be seen resting as the adorable little orangutan goes around the place eating, lazing and picking up sticks

Orangutans Swinging on Trees And Eating:

This is the life of orangutans in the wild. The video shows the animals swinging from tree to tree picking up berries and other fruits.

You can individually contribute to creating awareness on World Orangutan Day by sharing these videos and images of the animals and posting it on social media using the hashtag #WorldOrangutanDay.

