The world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21. It serves as a worldwide platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

This year, the theme of the 9th International Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' i.e., Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World, One Family. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites everyone and takes them in stride. Yoga-related programs will be held all across the nation in celebration. Yoga Practitioners From Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram Perform Water Yoga to Mark International Yoga Day 2023.

The Indian Army personnel and BSF (Border Security Force) personnel performed Yoga in various parts of the country on Wednesday, June 21, on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day.

Sikkim

Sikkim (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

Indian Army personnel in Sikkim performed asanas on International Yoga Day amidst snow conditions.

Ladakh

Ladakh (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

Indian Army personnel display their Yoga prowess in Pangong Tso, Ladakh, to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

In Rajasthan, the Indian Army jawans practiced yoga in the Thar Desert. Happy Yoga Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Observe International Day of Yoga With Greetings, Messages, Quotes and SMS.

Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir

Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

Indian Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, participated in a yoga event on International Yoga Day.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

Indian Army personnel practiced yoga asanas in Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day.

Delhi

Delhi Cantt (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, too practiced yoga at an event session in Delhi Cantt.

Siliguri

Siliguri (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

BSF jawans across the India-Bangladesh border performed Yoga in Siliguri's Fulbari, West Bengal on Yoga Day.

RS Pura, Jammu

RS Pura, Jammu (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

BSF officers and jawans practiced Yoga along the India-Pakistan international border in RS Pura, Jammu.

Amritsar

Amritsar (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

BSF personnel performed yoga at Wagah Border in Amritsar.

Kerala

Kerala (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Indian Army personnel performing underwater Yoga.

Kaman Aman Setu, Jammu & Kashmir

Kaman Aman Setu (Photo Credits: ANI Photo)

Security personnel and the public performed Yoga at Kaman Aman Setu in Jammu and Kashmir.