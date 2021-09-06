Dublin, September 6: In a bizarre incident, a 29-year-old Irish woman has been accused of having sex with a Rottweiler dog at her residence. The incident reportedly took place in December 2019. A case of bestiality was registered against the woman, who is a native of Dublin. The Irish woman is accused of a single offence contrary to section 61 of the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act.

Notably, the dog is a mixed breed, i.e. a part Rottweiler. The trial started in the case in June this year at the District Court. On September 3, the case of bestiality was listed for the second time before the Dublin District Court. The accused again missed the hearing. According to the Irish daily, the Sunday World, the prosecution told the court that the evidence against the woman was ready. Haryana Goat Gangrape: Psychiatrist Explains Zoophilia, Beastiality And Why Human Beings Prey Upon Animals For Sex.

Judge Kelly adjourned the hearing in the case until later this month. The evidence will be presented before the court in the next hearing. Notably, interim reporting restrictions were imposed for revealing the name of the accused. These temporary restrictions were extended.

However, the decision will be taken on the next hearing whether to extend these restrictions of not revealing the accused’s identity. The defence lawyer argued that revealing the identity would affect legal proceedings, and it could be prejudicial to her right to a fair trial. The accused was reportedly granted bail before the first hearing in the case and was exempted from appearing in the court due to COVID-19 restrictions.

