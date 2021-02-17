Ranchi, February 17: The Jharkhand Police provided a bizarre solution in an extramarital case as cops asked a man to spend three days each with his wife and girlfriend. The police asked the man to adopt bizarre advice to resolve the dispute between the two women. The man was also given a day off by the cops.

According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, Rajesh Mahato was in a relationship with a girl in spite of being married. He is a resident of Ranchi. Mahato reportedly told the girl that he was single. He eloped with her leaving her wife and a child. Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested for ‘Live Streaming’ Sex With His Two Wives on Various Apps for Money.

As per the report, Mahato’s wife filed a complaint in a police station. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents also filed a complaint of kidnapping against the man. The police started a manhunt operation to find Mahato. He was a nabbed with his girlfriend. Both even got married by then.

As both women started to fight with each other, police intervened in the matter. Cops asked Mahato to spend three days each with his wife and his girlfriend with whom he got married. He was also given a day off. An official document was also signed by both parties. Dubai Man Seeks Permit to Move Between Houses Of His Two Wives During Coronavirus Lockdown, Police Official Gives Bizarre Response.

However, Mahato is currently absconding as his girlfriend accused Rajesh of sexual assault on the pretext of marriage and even filed a case against him. An arrest warrant was also issued against the man.

