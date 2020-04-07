Dubai Man Seeks Permit to Move Between Houses Of His Two Wives During Coronavirus Lockdown, Police Official Gives Bizarre Response

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: AFP)

Dubai, April 7: A Dubai Police official, who was on local radio, answering queries from callers received a bizarre question from a person. A confused husband asked Police if he requires any special permit to move between houses of his two wives. “I’m married to two women. Should I get a permit when I move from house to house?” said the caller, Gulf News reported. From Getting a Date Via Drone to Sending Pet Dog to Buy Things, Here's How People are Maintaining Social Distance Creatively During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Laughing at the question, the Police officer Saif Muhair Al Mazroui joking said that not getting a permit would be a nice excuse to not meet the other wife you don't want to be with.

Al Mazroui said that they receive several such questions nowadays. “The permit is only for one time and people need to apply for a permit whenever they leave their homes for necessary matters,” the officer was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown on April 4, with only one person to be allowed per resident to bring essential commodities such as food, groceries and medicines. People working in viral services will be allowed to go out. However, public transportation will be suspended.

So far, the United Arab Emirates has reported 2,076 positive Coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker. 11 people have died, while 167 have recovered from the infection.