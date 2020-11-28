Jyotirao Govindrao Phule is known for championing for girls' education in India. Better known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, throughout his life, he worked towards uplifting the downtrodden. He championed the cause of girls' education and taught his wife to read and write. Jyotiba also worked to bring an end to social discrimination especially based on caste. The social activist also voiced his opinion against widow re-marriage and opposed child marriages. He was born on April 11, 1827, in Satara district of Maharashtra and studied at a local Scottish Mission High School. The social activist died on November 28, 1890, in Pune. On his 130th death anniversary, people have taken to Twitter remembering his great works. Facts About Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Who Championed The Cause of Girls' Education.

Jyotiba's wife, Savitribai Phule is hailed as one of the first modern feminists. Together they worked on educating women. They opened the first school for girls in India. For various efforts of the couple towards women's upliftment and girls' education, the government honoured teh Phule couple. Phule was given the title of Mahatma on May 11, 1888, by Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar, a Maharashtrian social activist. Meanwhile, Twitterati is remembering the works of the social activist that brought progressive changes in society. Jyotirao Phule 130th Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes and Sayings in Marathi by the Pioneer of Girls’ Education in India.

In 1873, he formed Satya Shodhak Samaj with the aim of liberating Bahujan and Shudras (lower caste), protecting them from exploitation and atrocities and attaining them equal status in the society. It is said that he dedicated his life for the upliftment of the lower castes after having a bitter experience in personal life for being from the Mali caste. Jyotiba was rebuked for attending a Brahmin friend's marriage procession. This incident impacted him deeply and he began working on emancipating the lower castes.

