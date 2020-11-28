Jyotirao Govindrao Phule is known for championing for girls' education in India. Better known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, throughout his life, he worked towards uplifting the downtrodden. He championed the cause of girls' education and taught his wife to read and write. Jyotiba also worked to bring an end to social discrimination especially based on caste. The social activist also voiced his opinion against widow re-marriage and opposed child marriages. He was born on April 11, 1827, in Satara district of Maharashtra and studied at a local Scottish Mission High School. The social activist died on November 28, 1890, in Pune. On his 130th death anniversary, people have taken to Twitter remembering his great works. Facts About Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Who Championed The Cause of Girls' Education.

Jyotiba's wife, Savitribai Phule is hailed as one of the first modern feminists. Together they worked on educating women. They opened the first school for girls in India. For various efforts of the couple towards women's upliftment and girls' education, the government honoured teh Phule couple. Phule was given the title of Mahatma on May 11, 1888, by Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar, a Maharashtrian social activist. Meanwhile, Twitterati is remembering the works of the social activist that brought progressive changes in society. Jyotirao Phule 130th Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes and Sayings in Marathi by the Pioneer of Girls’ Education in India.

Tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule:

Jyotirao Phule was one of the most prolific social reformers in our history. He consistently fought for the rights of minority communities & advocated against untouchability & for women's emancipation. My tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. pic.twitter.com/E4qaFWsE6z — Luviena Lodh (@LuvienaLodh) November 28, 2020

Remembering the Great Mind:

Tributes to Phule on His 130th Death Anniversary:

Humble Tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a pioneer of women's education. He will always be remembered for his relentless efforts to eradicate untouchability and the caste system. #JyotibaPhule pic.twitter.com/4zFcZHUAv6 — Hitendra Pithadiya 🇮🇳 (@HitenPithadiya) November 28, 2020

When Meme is Used in the Right Way!

A Grand Salute to #Mahatma Jyotirao Phule towards his selfless efforts in social reform, women empowerment and education. Paying homage to Great Social Revolutionary & real Father of Nation #MahatmaJyotibaPhule on his 130 death Anniversary.🙏🙏#jyotiraophule#MahatmaPhule pic.twitter.com/Lpfsx0sryp — Vamshi Challapati (@Old_Nick13) November 28, 2020

Thanks to His Relentless Efforts, Today We Live in a Better Place:

Remembering #JyotiraoGovindraoPhule famously known as #MahatmaJyotibaPhule on his 130th death anniversary He was a renowned social activist, thinker & a reformer who fought against untouchability, caste system & was the first persons to open a school for girls in 1848 pic.twitter.com/NRxuQPqfFo — स्नेहा वल्लभ (@4_shreehee_87) November 27, 2020

Pioneer of Girls' Education in India

Thanks Manyvar Saheb Kanshiram Ji for bringing Rashtrapita Mahatma Jyotiba Phule the father of India's social revolution to the North. #jyotiraophule pic.twitter.com/iILFHZQSsY — S4 (@samyak_samaj) November 27, 2020

In 1873, he formed Satya Shodhak Samaj with the aim of liberating Bahujan and Shudras (lower caste), protecting them from exploitation and atrocities and attaining them equal status in the society. It is said that he dedicated his life for the upliftment of the lower castes after having a bitter experience in personal life for being from the Mali caste. Jyotiba was rebuked for attending a Brahmin friend's marriage procession. This incident impacted him deeply and he began working on emancipating the lower castes.

