If you are even a little bit into photography then you'd know it can get addictive to click pictures. Those who are professional photographers cannot imagine having to spend their day without their devices. But a photographer from Karnataka named Ravi Hongal has a next-level obsession for the photography device. He has built a house in the shape of a camera and even named his sons after camera companies! In Belgaum's Hongal town stands a tall bungalow that looks like a giant camera on the street. Video of this house has been shared online and it is indeed something unique you will see today. UK's First Upside-Down House in Bournemouth Has Opened Its Doors to Public, See Pics.

The house is aptly called 'Click'. It is a three-storeyed bungalow, and each of the floors is named after his sons Epson, Canon and Nikon! Yes, his son's names are after the camera companies. With an exterior that looks like a camera, the interiors also have a resemblance to the device. The video of the house shows a flashlight blinking at night through the top floor, like an actual DSLR. Local reports state, Ravi's obsession with cameras is from his early childhood days, when he was more focused on camera than studying. He used to click pictures of his everyday life and eventually built his own studio as well. Now, he lives in a camera!

Watch The Video of Camera-Shaped House Here:

Wow! That's some kind of obsession, don't you think? And it, of course, comes at a price. As reported by PetaPixel, the house cost Hongal over $94,000 to erect his camera dwelling. Some of the features as you can see are a lens, flash, film reels, memory card, and viewfinder on its facade. It is no surprise that the house has turned into a local tourist attraction here. Hongal has made himself a camera abode which now attracts more people to click pictures of it and with it.

