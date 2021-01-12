Shivamogga, January 12: A reptile expert had a narrow escape from the bite of a venomous snake while trying to catch the reptile. The incident took place in Karnataka's Shivamogga city. The video of the incident, which was shared by news agency ANI, has gone viral on social media. Watch Video: Python Strangles Forest Officer in Jalpaiguri, While Posing for Selfie, Miraculously Escapes Snake.

The 37-second clip shows the snake catcher trying to catch the reptile while standing on a fallen tree. The video also shows reptile expert being assisted by another man as he tries to seize Cobra with his equipment. Rat Fighting Off a Snake In This Video is Shocking Yet Filled With Amazing Life Lessons.

Karnataka Reptile Expert Narrowly Escapes Cobra Bite: Watch Video

#WATCH | A reptile expert narrowly escapes being bitten by a Cobra snake while trying to catch the animal Shivamogga, #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/czTc7Zv7pu — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

While getting hold of the snake, the reptile expert falls. However, he, along with his assistant, quickly overpowers the reptile.

In a similar incident reported from Kerala's Kannur last year, a woman had a narrow escape from poisonous snake which was hidden inside her shoe.

