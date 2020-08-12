Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is being celebrated differently, this year. Because of the pandemic, the festival is observed indoors. Famous temples are closed for visitors, and Dahi Handi 2020 celebration is cancelled at many places in a bid to avoid the contract of coronavirus that has infected people in millions. Again, some temples, worshipping places and ISKCON have arranged live streaming for online mukh darshan of Shri Krishna for the devotees. Only priests and attendees of the temples are observing the festival at the respective places. As we continue observing Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary, in this article, we bring you Janmashtami 2020 celebrations in videos and pictures. From Vrindavan’s Radha Raman Temple to Mathura’s Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple, here’s how Gokulashtami 2020 is being celebrated across the nation amid the pandemic. Dahi Handi 2020 Wishes, Govinda Images and Janmashtami Messages Take Over Twitter: Netizens Miss Dahi Handi Celebrations Amid the Pandemic, Urges Everyone to #StayHomeStaySafe.

It is an unfortunate time for all of us. People across the world are confined indoors, following strict restrictions in a bid to contain further spread of the virus. Most of the events and festivals have been cancelled and instead gone virtual with people observing the same from home. Similarly, for Krishna Janmashtami 2020 as well, devotees were urged to stay indoors and worship Lord Krishna from home, instead of visiting any nearby temples. Again, Dahi Handi 2020, which is a significant part of Janmashtami celebration, has also been cancelled in most parts of the country. Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Live Streaming Online From Vrindavan: Here’s How You Can Watch Live Darshan From ISKCON and Banke Bihari Mandir Staying at Home.

The news agency, ANI, had given glimpses of Gokulashtami 2020 puja from famous temples in terms of videos and pictures. Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan, ISKCON temple in East of Kailash, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura and Radha Krishna Temple in Moradabad, videos and photos show how these places of worship are observing Janmashtami this year.

Watch Video of Janmashtami Celebration at Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan

#WATCH: 'Mangal abhishek' of Lord Krishna being performed at Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan on #Janmashtami. pic.twitter.com/5K0pmXFjsK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2020

Watch Video of ISKCON's Krishna Janmashtami Celebration

#WATCH Delhi: Prayers being offered at ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on #Janmashtami. pic.twitter.com/q9aE2y75XB — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Watch Video of Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple

#WATCH: 'Mangal abhishek' being performed at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura as the city celebrates #Janmashtami today. pic.twitter.com/YmA2AZO3S3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2020

View Pics From Moradabad's Radha Krishna Temple

Moradabad: Priests & their family members sing 'bhajan' and offer prayers at Radha Krishna Temple in the city on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Some devotees offer prayers outside the temple as public entry is prohibited in view of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/rBl9EHJyuy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2020

Janmashtami 2020 festival is significant among devotees. It is observed to honour the birth of Lord Shri Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated followed by Dahi Handi, where people recreate human pyramid to reach the Handi, just like how Shri Krishna used to steal ‘Makhan’ in his childhood with friends.

